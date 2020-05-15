Kanise Marshall is Waynesboro’s choice for a unified voice!
Ward A deserves a qualified candidate. One who meets the educational and job experience requirements needed to oversee a $53 million budget.
One who has the negotiation skills to defuse controversial issues. One who has no political or personal agenda.
Kanise believes her role is to represent all residents, not only in words but in actions. Kanise believes that by having a visual presence within the community one can make a change.
Kanise has already toured Wenonah Elementary, met with the school superintendent and board members. She has delivered lunches to our local school children, donated and delivered supplies to a local nursing home and our First Aid responders, along with meeting many of our local community groups.
Kanise is currently researching possible existing sites in Ward A to house a substation data center. She has already secured a meeting with a leading American company to discuss their needs and wants to attract a major business to Waynesboro.
Imagine what she can accomplish once in office!
Waynesboro, here’s your chance to give Ward A the educated, experienced and motivated leader it deserves instead of voting in same people again and again.
Vicky Ferreira
Waynesboro resident and Bargain Barn owner
