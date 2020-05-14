Kanise Marshall is the perfect choice for city council, Ward A.
Her infectious enthusiasm coupled with her capacity to investigate, strategize and coordinate as a remote learner and former claims specialist give her an undeniable edge.
As a mother, she is personally motivated to improve our city's educational system through tutoring and STEM, and other programs.
Kanise's focus on building our local economy by supporting small businesses and attracting entrepreneurs to our beautiful city is imperative at this time.
Please consider Kanise Marshall for Waynesboro City Council, Ward A.
Lindsay Williams
Waynesboro
