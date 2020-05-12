Kanise Marshall is indeed a breath of fresh air not only for ward A, but for the entire city!
I have known Kanise since 2010. Since then, as fate may have it, we have worked at two different employers together and have also developed a wonderful friendship. As a coworker, I’ve always known Kanise to be a leader and a “go to” not only within her own department, but office/company wide. This was due to Kanise’s dedication to learning her responsibilities and how it impacts and relates to other areas, as well as her approachable, accommodating personality.
With a heart that yearns to help and serve, it is no surprise that Kanise is now entering into the political arena for the City of Waynesboro. In speaking with Kanise, it’s clear that she is passionate about making Waynesboro a better place quite simply because she and her family live there. She truly wants to see the place in which she is raising her family continue to prosper for benefit now, and for the future of Waynesboro’s youth.
Kanise will not hesitate to speak up for things that Waynesboro’s citizens are eager, and most concerned about. However, she will do so in a respectful way, encouraging constructive communication to resolve or negotiate the issue. Kanise does not give up when there is something she is passionate about There is no doubt that Kanise will take this same tenacious approach for the City of Waynesboro.
Lacey Campbell
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.