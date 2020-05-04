As a longtime resident of Waynesboro and a former employee with the department of social services, I knew we needed a change on our city council.
Lana Williams is that needed change for Waynesboro. She, too, has been a longtime resident of the city of Waynesboro. Lana brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our council. The one thing that has really made a difference to me is her understanding and insight into the needs of the citizens of Waynesboro. She will work diligently and will work hard to see that all people are represented fairly. She will be that strong advocate for all those who live in Ward A.
Molly Hodge
Waynesboro
