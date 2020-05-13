Although my husband’s family has called this area home for generations, I have only been blessed enough to do so for the last 18 years. In this time, I have always exercised my right and responsibility to vote. While, I have never been very vocal politically, I do ensure that I make informed decisions and support the most integral candidates.
At the beginning of this year, I had not even met Lana Williams. However, since then, I have had the pleasure and honor of working with her for a greater cause. Although she will not advertise her good deeds, she tirelessly works to support local families and community needs. She does this while caring for her own family, working in a small family business, and running for office.
As she seeks the Ward A seat for Waynesboro City Council, I felt compelled to voice support. As I have gotten to know her, I found out that she is a lifelong community member, former president of the quarterback club and children’s church director. As a mother and grandmother, she is passionate about our schools and emergency services.
Lana is familiar with local politics and will advocate for the people. I have personally seen her follow through on promises and work hard with people, from all walks of life, with poise and grace. She is an integral, practical, and hardworking person who can help our community find our way back and persevere after this pandemic.
Vote Lana Williams on May 19.
Levadia Spaid
Waynesboro
