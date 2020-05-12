As a locally owned business owner for over 15 years, former police officer of Waynesboro, and a United States Air Force veteran, I would like to speak out to the taxpayers of this city in support of Lana Williams for city council.
I have known Lana for at least 25 years. Lana is a loyal, lifetime citizen of this community as well as an experienced business owner. Lana is a friend who cares about your tax dollars and has expressed a concern for the struggling citizens of this community; and how she intends to ensure everyone’s tax dollars are spent in a responsible, conscientious manner. Lana is a hometown girl, with a genuine love for the people of this community.
We need a local perspective for a unique town such as Waynesboro, and I know that Lana brings this to the table. I can tell you what we don’t need in our loving town is someone who is trying to bring division. I think we’ve all seen enough division on a national level recently.
Lana stands on conservative values, family values, and a common sense approach to local government. She supports local police and the need for UNITY in our town. This woman owned business owner has made her choice — Lana for council. How about you? Go out and cast that vote! It’s not too late to make the right choice.
Dawn Hollingsworth
Waynesboro
