As a former resident and native of Waynesboro, I would like to express my personal endorsement of candidate Lana Williams.
I’ve known Lana to have a tireless work ethic for many years. In addition, another one of her greatest qualities is in being a great listener. Lana has a unique ability to hear all sides of an issue and then make quality, informed decisions based on facts and not emotion. As a retired banker, I can speak to her commitment to fiscal responsibilities with regard to how hard earned tax dollars are best allocated. She possesses a thrifty, yet generous spirit, a rare gift to balance and maintain in challenging times. Lana will no doubt serve the citizens of Waynesboro as a loyal advocate for the needs of all Waynesborians.
Council member Williams will bring new and fresh ideas to the table and be a uniter, rather than a divider with her colleagues. No doubt, tough issues will arise, but Lana is a known “problem solver” in her many years as a businesswoman and incredible volunteer work. Lana will view those challenges as opportunities for improvement rather than roadblocks. I have witnessed this first hand over the years. These are the times she shines most. The citizens of Waynesboro will be blessed to have an individual with the attributes of a Lana Williams serving their interests on city council.
Vote Lana!
Anthony B. Shiflett
Staunton
