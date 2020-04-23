Allow me to make a suggestion.
As I head to work right before dawn, I pass a home with lights on a tree and around its patio and they are on. My thoughts initially were that the family really liked decorating for the winter holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas. But both of those celebrations were five and four months ago respectively.
Then a thought struck me: Why don’t all of us celebrate the Fourth of July week or even beginning with month of June and ending whenever the home’s residents wish by decorating our lawns and front doors with wreaths and with red, white, and blue lights.
Why?
Well, consider this: Some of us — those not considered essential — have been confined, in some cases quarantined in our homes for going on two months. We may leave our homes for food, medicine and exercise. We are advised and, in many instances, required to wear gloves and masks. And if that’s not enough, we must and or should practice “social distancing” — staying 6-feet apart. And by all means, frequently wash our hands and disinfect all surfaces our hands come in contact with.
Ladies and gentlemen, we are at war, war with an enemy we can’t feel, hear or see. If it’s not making us sick or killing us it’s made us change the way we live. Let’s not allow this invisible enemy to defeat us — physically or emotionally.
Nelson Graves
Grottoes
