Dixie and I are delighted to endorse Marcia Geiger for Waynesboro City Council. The city faces many tough issues ahead that will require an all hands on deck approach to deal with the many issues the city faces. Marcia has a most impressive resume with many successful business accomplishments, an endless and tireless service as a volunteer in many areas of our city.
Additionally, she has a passion for two-way open communication with all segments of our community.
Yes indeed, she would an asset for our great city to be part of the hands-on-deck team which we need now more than ever.
Jack and Dixie McClenahan
Lyndhurst
