I am repeatedly hearing it said we are living in unprecedented times with the global COVID 19 pandemic. It appears that we are. In my lifetime I do not remember any event which has been as disruptive emotionally, financially and educationally as what we are presently experiencing. People have a lot on their minds.
In the midst of all of this I would like to offer a reminder that we do have an important election for our local city government coming up May 5. After the pandemic is in the history books and things return to normal, whatever normal is after a pandemic, the upcoming election will set the tone of city government for the next four years.
I seldom express myself publicly regarding any election or specific candidate. However, this time I will make an exception in regard to my friend Marcia Geiger. In my opinion, Marcia would make an excellent addition to Waynesboro City Council as the Ward B representative. She is not attached to either major political party. She is, and has been politically independent. She has a 40 plus year history as a Waynesboro resident and an equal number of years experience in business management, mostly banking.
Some of Marcia's civic activities include St. John's Catholic Church, Parish Council, Joint Tourism Board Staunton/Waynesboro, Board Member Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro, Wayne Theater Ambassador and tutor at William Perry Elementary School. In addition, she has volunteered for Social Services, Habitat for Humanity, Waynesboro Tourist Center, and Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
For the past several years she has been attending all City Council meetings, as well as School Board and other city related boards and committees. She is truly dedicated to our city and making it the best it can be.
Marcia believes in making our schools a top priority and supporting teachers. She thinks our taxes are high enough but would like to see more revenue come from economic development. She supports regular communication with citizens by way of forums and small group meetings. Marcia is a common sense person with a real dedication to Waynesboro. She would bring a new perspective to council.
This year our voting situation may be different in terms of social distancing. I would urge you to visit the Virginia Department of Elections Internet site and request your mail in ballot. It is simple and my ballot came quickly.
Wiley Craig
Waynesboro
