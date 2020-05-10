Having known Marcia Geiger for many years, I am recommending that you vote for her as Ward-B council member.
You may already know of her community involvement over her 40 years of living in Waynesboro. But, are you aware of her professional background??
She has been a small business owner. So, she knows and understands the difficult terrain, that a small business has to navigate. She has been in retail management, serving as retail manager for Virginia Metalcrafters and other businesses for several years. She has broad experience in banking and finance, working as a branch and district manager for a nationwide bank.
This background in finance will be especially important as Waynesboro faces the economic effects of the COVID-19 virus on our businesses and citizens. We will need someone on Council, who is clear-headed and willing to make the hard choices to facilitate Waynesboro's recovery. Marcia Geiger is such a person.
When she decided to run for city council, she chose to visit as many council, planning commission and school board meetings as possible to educate herself about the issues. Unlike others, she has no agenda other than to continue to move all of Waynesboro forward.
Marcia will be an open-minded and common sense voice on city council for Ward-B and all of Waynesboro.
Please join me in supporting and voting for Marcia Geiger for city council on May 19.
Pamela P. Hammock
Waynesboro
