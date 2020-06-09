I am writing this letter not in opposition to the message of the letter in the June 4 paper signed by 13 ministers of local churches, but to correct two false quotes within the letter. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, misquoting or using false and incomplete information violates Christian principles.
The message was thinly veiled hatred of President Donald Trump and used quotes that were incomplete and therefore untrue. Although they did not name President Trump they used the words “people in authority” and used false quotes attributed to him. President Trump repeatedly acknowledged and condemned the murder of George Floyd. The letter asks, “Why do they call people rioting in response to a murderer not being arrested ‘thugs’ while torch carrying racists who revealed their ideology in Charlottesville a few years ago are called ‘very fine people’”? I will address the first part of that statement first. The First Amendment gives the right to citizens to peaceably assemble, not riot. Perhaps instead of thugs the better term for the rioters would be criminals. The second part of that sentence is false as only half of President Trump’s statement is used, thereby changing the meaning and context. The actual quote is: “I’m sure there are fine people on both sides.” He condemned both groups. I am actually amazed at the ability of the liberals to turn that event into a rallying call for Democrats to denigrate President Trump and keep it going for almost three years. You have perpetuated that false narrative.
The facts are the Unite the Right had a permit; the Antifa group did not, and was led by Wes Bellamy, Vice Mayor of Charlottesville, in a Black Lives Matter shirt. Both groups came prepared to fight. The police were told to stand down and they watched the melee develop. Surprisingly, after a year long investigation, it was never determined who ordered the police to stand down. All of this information can be verified. I think the actions of both groups in Charlottesville were despicable. I do not subscribe to the beliefs of or know anyone in these three groups — Unite the Right aka KKK, Black Lives Matter, or Antifa. A raised fist is not an invitation for peace. All lives matter.
You have fanned the flames of hatred with false information. I know two of the signers of the letter and find it difficult to believe they read the letter before signing. I hope you will retract the incorrect portions of the letter. In full disclosure, my church is without a minister at this time.
We mourn for all lives lost to crime. It is never acceptable. Our laws should be applied equally for all people and people treated equally under the law. We have much work to do.
May God continue to bless us all.
Margie Hartley
Waynesboro
