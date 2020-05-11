Thanks to a front page article in the News Virginian about the Wildlife Center of Virginia, I found the perfect birthday gift for my great granddaughter. Mentioned was a book about Maggie, a Peregrine falcon, a resident of the Center. From the Wildlife Center webpage I ordered both “Maggie the One-Eyed Peregrine” and “Greta the Great Horned Owl” by the same author.
I was delighted to support the center, shop locally, and buy a lasting appropriate gift.
Betsy Ruehl
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.