In the March 16, 2020, edition, The News Virginian again showed its left wing, liberal bias agenda.
I say this because there was an extensive article regarding the individuals running for Waynesboro's council and school board.
However, when it came to Ward B Councilman Bruce Allen, the paper failed to mention a few facts about his long-time service in and for the city of Waynesboro, so I will give a true account of Councilman Allen's experience and dedicated service.
» He served on the council for two years.
» He than became the Mayor of Waynesboro for six years.
» After his time as mayor, and he did a great job, I may add, he is now in his second year of serving as Ward B councilman again.
In my opinion leaving out such pertinent information regarding a candidate for a very important position in our city government is bias and totally unfair, not only to Councilman Allen but to all the voting citizens of Waynesboro.
There is no excuse for this type of so-called journalism.
Shame on you, News Virginian!
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
