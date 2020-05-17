After receiving today's edition of the News Virginian I am wondering if said newspaper has relocated out of Waynesboro.
Starting on the front page with the headline”Charlottesville, Albermarle update plans to reopen” and this article continuing on to page A5 is what made me question where your alliance lays.
I understand that some might find this info interesting, however, as a citizen of Waynesboro I would think it of greater importance for your reporters to familiarize them selves with reopening info regarding our great city.
As we all know Waynesboro has all the type of business's needed for a very comfortable and safe lifestyle without leaving our zip code. We have the great restaurants, stores, medical facilities, service company's, etc., just as the previously mentioned localities, so it makes me wonder why the reopening information of our facilities has no mention in this news paper.
It appears to me that using the front page in the way it was is an advertisement for business's in localities other than Waynesboro.
As the offices of this newspaper remain here why hasn't anybody taken the time or effort to report on the reopening of local businesses, as we all would like to know when we can enjoy a meal in one of our favorite restaurants, get a haircut or be able to use the many other facilities available right here.
Reopening info plays a major part in our city's economic future and would be crucial to many business owners to be allowed to move forward.
Please keep in mind that the citizens and businesses of Waynesboro are your main support, so show your appreciation by doing your due diligence and put us first instead of the Associated Press, Charlottesville Daily Progress, Roanoke Times, etc.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
