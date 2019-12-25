Regarding Jennifer Lewis’ letter to the editor on Dec. 18, 2019.
She spews the words “men muttering nasty comments when they see you in public, making vague threats and open, blatant disrespect like name-calling.” She is obviously aiming these accusations at Republican men. Oh, boo hoo!
She then goes on and on about her various functions she has attended over the years. So what! In my opinion, her underlying reason she spent time doing many of those things was to try and get elected to a public office.
Guess what, it didn’t work as she got beat in both elections she entered. And may I add, thank God!
She moans and groans about the hecklers during the Stewarts Draft Parade and some other parade held last summer. That comes with playing the political game. Therefore, if you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen!
As far as the Waynesboro City council meeting of 9 Dec., 2019 nobody, and I will emphasize nobody, was“openly threatened, booed and chastised” by any of the speakers.
As I stated in my letter printed in this very newspaper on Dec. 14, 2019, in retaliation of the earlier Tracy Pyles letter regarding the Second Amendment, “everyone that spoke did it in a respectful manner on both sides of this issue. There was applause given after each citizen’s speech, displaying an almost unanimous opinion leaning toward making Waynesboro a sanctuary city regarding our Second Amendment rights.” There were absolutely no disrespectful comments aimed at either party.
She mentions the man sitting in front of her at said Waynesboro City council meeting leaned to a friend of his and started trashing Democrats. The man she is referring to, just in case she didn’t know, of which I doubt, was me. After observing the vast number of attendee’s in the chamber, I said to a gentleman sitting next to me something along the lines of, “Judging by the size of this crowd tonight I think the gun-hating Democrats will realize we mean business.”
I knew full well that Ms. Lewis was sitting behind me, so I guess she must think that because she was in earshot of my conversation with someone I shouldn’t speak my opinion. Isn’t that just too bad!
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
