The administration of last week's Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary, coupled with what we know about the 1918 election, which occurred during the "Spanish flu" pandemic, shows elections and the civic process must continue as scheduled. Several states which have not yet voted have postponed their primaries, but they are in the minority.
Here in Virginia, provisions for postponing an election are extremely limited. When the strongest earthquake in Virginia history was felt on Aug. 23, 2011, the primaries being held that day were not postponed. Instead, in locations where precinct buildings suffered structural damage, voting occurred outdoors in parking lots.
Virginia voters who do not wish to physically vote in their precincts during the upcoming general and primary elections should avail themselves to casting an absentee ballot by mail. Contrary to popular belief, Virginia does not have "early voting," only absentee voting; voters need to select their excuse. Because the list of reasons to apply for an absentee ballot is so long, many of which require no supplemental information and is not subject to verification, this essentially functions as early voting in Virginia.
Lastly, the election in Wisconsin demonstrates the need for many more qualified voters to serve as election officials. Please consider doing this. If you live in Virginia and are interested in this opportunity or would like to learn more, please call your city or county's Voter Registrar Office.
Steven Latimer
Waynesboro
