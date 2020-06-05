In response to Ms. Francine Johnston's comments regarding my letters and wanting to “mute” me.
She is accusing me of, among other things being “poorly reasoned and researched, inflammatory, and generally not worth even a reading, let alone a response.”
Well, my advice is when she see's my name attached to a letter in The News Virginian she should avoid reading the content.
However, in the event she mistakenly happens to read one of my letters I would like to make a few points very clear.
I research any and all info regarding important issues like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, political opinions, Second Amendment rights, neighborhood awareness, etc.
I am also a very patriotic, tax-paying, law-abiding, proud, God-fearing, American citizen.
I take a huge offense to anyone who tries to downgrade or otherwise disrespect the good, hard-working citizens of the United States and our great country in general.
We are very fortunate to have the “essential workers” including but not limited to police, fire fighters, E.M.T., store employees, etc., that do their jobs regardless of the added health risks they may encounter daily due to this invisible enemy that has been bestowed upon us. These people deserve the highest applause and thanks instead of some disrespectful person declaring them as slaves.
If someone thinks there is a better country to live then I say to them, "Go move there for a couple of years and find out for yourself." I doubt you will be missed here.
Again, this is my opinion of which I am entitled to, and regardless of what Ms. Johnston thinks, I have many citizens that totally agree with me.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
