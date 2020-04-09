This letter will be short and not so sweet.
Regarding the editorial found in The News Virginian's Perspectives page on April 9, 2020 titled "Your stimulus check less than others."
If anyone agrees with this totally unpatriotic, socialist, liberal left wing article than I have a suggestion for you.
If you think that any of the mentioned countries are better than pack all your crap and relocate to Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Sweden or any other place of your choice. And while you are at it, take that The Roanoke Times with you.
We law abiding, patriotic citizens of the greatest country in the world, namely the United States of America, will not miss any of you in the least.
A few things to keep in mind. If you consider the U.S. so bad, why do so many people from other countries immigrate here by the hundreds each year. Also, if you think for one second that government-run Medicare for all is a good idea than I suggest you ask some citizens of other countries how long they have to wait for an appointment for many medical procedures such as heart transplants, joint replacements, cancer treatments, etc.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
