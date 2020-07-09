Like so many other locals, we are so excited to hear the news that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is dead. We formed a broad coalition of people opposed to the pipeline for a variety of reasons. Some got involved in the “no pipeline” fight because they saw the threat this project posed to our environment and water quality. Others saw this project as a blatant abuse of eminent domain and private property rights. Others saw that our communities, that were going to be so heavily impacted, weren’t getting any of the gas for our homes and businesses.
Neighbors came together to stand up for each other. Neighbors who may never have had a reason to get to know each other before came together to fight the biggest corporation in Virginia. Neighbors, who lost money, sleep and years of their lives fighting this corrupt machine of short lived, dirty fossil fuel projects.
We won by standing together, united, to make sure we protected all that we love, our families and neighbors, our communities, our mountains and rivers.
We want to thank everyone in the community who supported Friends of Augusta and the “no pipeline” movement as a whole.
While we deserve to take time to celebrate our win, we want to remind everyone of our neighbors to our south dealing with the Mountain Valley Pipeline. We encourage everyone who got involved in our local fight to be engaged in other pipeline fights, especially those in Virginia. Please support candidates running for office that will support the Green New Deal, reforming FERC and getting money out of politics. Please continue to fight for a cleaner future where we respect private property rights!
Jennifer Lewis
President and Founder of Friends of Augusta
