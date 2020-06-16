It is obvious that President Donald Trump doesn't care for Black and brown people, but I did think he loves his white conservative base. My heart dropped the other day when I heard on the news that he wanted every chair filled at the kick off rally. What he is telling all of us, including is base, is no matter if you get sick and die you have to support him.
People will be attending this rally who are carriers of the deadly coronavirus and will be easily spread in such tight quarters. Rally attendees will be taking the virus back home to their families. Ask yourselves, does Donald Trump want back in the White House that bad that he won't even protect his own supporters? At any cost, he wants back in the White House and that means your lives as well. He's already said if you get the virus, he doesn't want to hear about it. Wow, what a leader!
Now, I couldn't end this letter without speaking on the last murder of Rayshard Brooks. I know some are saying "why did he run?" Well as a mother, I know why he ran. He knew if the officers handcuffed him, he would end up like George Floyd.
I hope Trump supporters will take another look at Joe Biden, because Trump cares for no one but himself.
Carolyn McGuffin
Waynesboro
