Another underhanded, bias trick played by this very newspaper on the Perspective page on May 14, 2020.
Again, the editors of this very newspaper show definite favoritism for Jennifer Lewis, allowing her all the latitude she wants in the length of her comments, totally ignoring the written rule that all comments by our citizens are to be kept to 350 words, and also along with allowing her the privilege of a large print leading headline.
Furthermore, printing her letter on the last day that everyone is allowed to submit comments regarding the May 19, 2020, election date shows a complete disregard for many, many citizens that have a different opinion than her and her liberal, socialist followers. This is unfair to all our citizens and to Lana Williams.
As usual her comments contain misleading information. An example is the statement she makes regarding other candidates saying “Some are promising to make us a Second Amendment sanctuary city, demonstrating their lack of understanding how the Constitution works.”
For her and everybody elses' information, it was decided many months ago that Waynesboro will be designated as a Constitutional City as opposed to a Sanctuary City when it cones to our Second Amendment rights. Before spewing her nonsense she should educate herself on current events.
Her statement not only shows how not up to date she really is when it comes to our city business, but it also demonstrates her “lack of understanding how the Constitution works," using her own wording.
As far as her comments regarding how Marshall claims some of our schools are struggling then why, if she is so concerned about the school system, didn't she run for a position on the school board as there was no opposing candidates for those positions.
I wonder at times if Jennifer Lewis is a silent partner in the ownership of this very newspaper as the rules do not seem to apply to her.
This is my opinion containing about 355 words, of which I have a right to express. Now, we will see if it gets printed.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
