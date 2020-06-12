It is nearly impossible in a simple letter to counter the mind boggling biases, misrepresentation of facts and uber-woke mantras in Laura Riggan's June 8 editorial in the News Virginian. Perhaps she knew that when she wrote it; it's hard to respond to a 1,000-word left-wing screed with a letter. So I won't try to address it all, just a point or two.
As a history teacher, Riggan should know that a significant event took place between 1619 and the passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865 – an event she conveniently chose to ignore in her editorial. It was called the Civil War, and in it more than 600,000 men died in the struggle to end slavery in the United States (and to keep the nation whole). No other country in the history of the world has done that. Not one. And while problems of race continue to plague us, the United States is the least racist and most liberated country for all races that has ever existed. But I can guarantee you that that's not what Riggan teaches our young people.
While on the surface her column is packaged as a plea for justice and equality, it is, in fact, a wildly inaccurate manifesto calculated to divide and destroy the overwhelming racial harmony that has existed in the U.S. for many years. The bogus boogeyman of "white privilege," the insane notion that only the lives of people who are black matter, and Riggan's not-so-tacit acceptance of violent protest as a legitimate means of expression will help do more to rip apart the fabric of our society than anything since the birth of political correctness.
Oops. Already over the word limit, and so much left-wing garbage left to address. Just read Greg Jones' column, "Sorry, everyone, America isn't that racist" at The Federalist (www.thefederalist.com). That's a good starting place for a healthy dose of how things really are in this country, race-wise.
Charles Culbertson
Waynesboro
