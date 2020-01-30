Replying to Jennifer Lewis’ “Let’s Unite Behind Workers,” (TNV Jan 30, 2020).
Unless I am wrong, I assume that Ms. Lewis strongly supports a woman’s right to choose. If she is pro-choice when it comes to women’s rights, why is she denying employees their right to choose.
Ms. Lewis carefully ignores two facts. First, right to work laws do not restrict an employee’s right to form a labor union or their right to join one. Second, Ms. Lewis wants all Virginia employees to be forced to join a labor union, where one is in place, whether they want to or not.
Jennifer’s article says that Right to Work laws represent “an abusive rule that businesses use to control their workers.”
Seriously?
Let’s turn that around to reality; the loss of Right to Work would represent an abusive rule from the liberal left that forces an employee to join a union and pay dues whether they want to, or not!
Charles Salembier
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.