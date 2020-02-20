Saturday’s letter by Elizabeth Massie is factually correct on only two points; that Rush Limbaugh makes outrageous and inflammatory comments ... by design ... and she just took the bait.
I have been listening to him regularly for many years and would bet that she has probably never heard his program, but is merely regurgitating the scripted dogma from the radical left when they have been seen through and exposed, opposed or thwarted in any way.
Rush Limbaugh is a towering intellect and insightful reader of the dishonesty that is the Democrats today and he exposes them ruthlessly and accurately every day. I speak as only one of his many millions of faithful fans, without rancor because I know she almost certainly does not know any better.
Rush Limbaugh is a brave, courageous broadcaster with clear vision and impeccable foresight because he has been accurately predicting what the left is going to do next since 2015 when he picked Trump to be the nominee. He is not only factually correct, but morally right consistently and confidently. His sly sense of humor used to tweak the rabid hate and ignorance of the Dems always gets their goat because, as he says, they have no sense of humor and cannot see they are being baited and mocked much to our great delight.
She noted that he is wealthy and it’s because his radio program is the most successful one in the nation and has been for years, nobody come close to his appeal to millions of loyal listeners, fans, devoted supporters and friends.
His ratings attract advertisers who pay top dollar to get in on his vast audience which, by the way, is the way capitalism succeeds and why socialism/ communism has never worked, anywhere.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Bob Quinn
Crimora
