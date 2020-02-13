This is in response to Phil Witry’s letter regarding Rush Limbaugh’s Medal of Freedom.
There are those of us (Democrats) who wouldn’t have given the Medal of Freedom to Bill Clinton or Ted Kennedy. As to Cosby, his award was presented in 2002 prior to the landslide of sexual assault accusations and conviction.
However, using those three as examples as to why it’s all right to present the Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh is a weak argument at best and a terrible one at worst.
Limbaugh may have given lots of money away (he’s rich…many rich people give money to charities as tax write-offs) but giving and raising money hardly qualifies one as an exemplary, Medal-deserving citizen. “The presidential medal seeks to recognize those people who have made ‘an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.’”
Limbaugh has made his fame and fortune by spewing outrageous, hateful, inflammatory commentary in order to entertain and enrage, commentary that is often racist, sexist, or purely hateful. He called 13-year-old Chelsea Clinton “the White House Dog.” She was a child! When he couldn’t understand a black listener, he said, “Take that bone out of your nose and call me back.”
He attacked Sandra Fluke, a law student who testified about the problems caused when women lack access to contraception. He asked her, “Who bought your condoms in sixth grade?” and later called Fluke a “slut” and “prostitute.”
He was against Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor being nominated to the Supreme Court, saying, “They're women — that means they're victims. That means they're minorities. That means they've been discriminated against. That means we owe them!”
He accused Michael J. Fox of exaggerating his Parkinson Disease symptoms.
Of women protesting against sexual abuse, he said, “They're out there protesting what they actually wish would happen to them sometimes.”
This is just a small sampling of Rush’s views. There are many things money can buy. The Medal of Freedom shouldn’t be one. Although Rush’s good buddy, President Donald Trump, couldn’t care less.
Elizabeth Massie
Waynesboro
