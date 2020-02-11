Interesting political cartoon you chose to run in the Sunday, Feb. 9, edition.
In case some of you missed it, the cartoon depicted Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa and Rosa Parks tossing aside their Medal of Freedom awards upon hearing the news that Rush Limbaugh had just received one.
I found it odd that other recipients, such as Bill Clinton, (impeached president, womanizer, adulterer), Bill Cosby (convicted on three counts of sexual assult) and Ted Kennedy (who left Mary Jo Kopechne to die in the Chapppaquiddick river) were noticeably absent! I guess they decided to keep their medals.
Just for the record, Rush Limbaugh, through his radio program has raised over $50 million for Leukemia and Lymphoma research, and over three million for Tunnels to Towers, which pays off mortgages for families of military and first responders killed in the line of duty. In 2008, Forbes listed Rush as the number 4 most generous celebrity for donating 4.2 million to the Marine Corps law Enforcement Foundation, a charity that helps the children of fallen Marines and Law Enforcement officers. Also a $500,000 gift to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
These are just a few of the many charitable and noteworthy things that Rush has done over the years. So, if you still think he’s not worthy, well, the Democrats need to look no further than their own backyard.
Phil Witry
1416 Hollins Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
434-760-5360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.