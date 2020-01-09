On Monday, Jan., 13, 2020, there is a Waynesboro City Council meeting at Kate Collins School, Ivy Street, Waynesboro.
This is a very important meeting as there will be much discussion regarding declaring Waynesboro a sanctuary city pertaining to our Second Amendment rights.
The governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Ralph “blackface” Northam, has declared it one of his left wing, liberal, bias goals to restrict the rights of our law abiding legal citizens to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Constitution of The United States. Therefore, it is imperative that the citizens of Waynesboro make a sincere effort to attend this meeting and fight Northam's left-wing agenda.
As we have all witnessed in the past, if you give these liberals an inch they will find a way to take a mile. We must take a stand against their behavior by having a strong attendance at this meeting.
Many other cities and counties in Virginia have have already declared that they are sanctuaries regarding this subject.
The doors of the auditorium open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Again, please make every effort to attend.
Hope to see you there.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.