On March 31, due to health concerns as a result of the COVID-19, the Disciples’ Kitchen meal program temporarily closed their lunch program hosted in the kitchen and dining hall of Second Presbyterian Church.
Thank you to the Rev. April Cranford and other area ministers who have partnered with volunteers to consistently feed our homeless population and others in need of a meal. With their help, lunch meals are continuing to be served each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Second Presbyterian Church.
Also, a big “thank you” to our many volunteers who have provided meals for Disciples’ Kitchen the past 12½ years and for their continued support to feed others by providing the lunches to be distributed during this time.
Disciples’ Kitchen has not permanently closed the lunch program. With the support of our many volunteers, we plan to re-open the kitchen and dining hall for lunches once this health crisis subsides.
The Rev. Chad Beck with volunteer support is continuing to provide the Disciples’ Kitchen breakfast meals served each Saturday morning between 10:00 and 10:45 at Basic United Methodist Church.
Matthew 25:35 “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in”.
Linda Fields
Disciples’ Kitchen Board Member
and Member of Second Presbyterian Church
