I wonder if anyone has noticed there is activity at the old Florence Avenue bridge?
It is one of the best looking sights I have seen for a long three years or so. A lot of trucks, a lot of concrete, a lot of steel maybe rebar and heavy equipment by the name of TEREX.
The Florence Avenue bridge has been in existence as long as I can remember and now we will have a new Florence Avenue bridge maybe by May 2020?
Thanks to the city, the contractors and all the workers. I appreciate all of you.
Catherine Parrigan
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.