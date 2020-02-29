Dear Senator Saslaw: I urge you to reconsider your comments regarding the City of Staunton.
Staunton has been consistently praised in national publications as one of the best small cities in the nation. As former mayor for 14 years, I take great pride in the development and revitalization efforts in Staunton. I urge you to visit after Session to see for yourself the wonderful community we enjoy. Perhaps when you visit you will find yourself in agreement with the likes of USA Today, Smithsonian, Forbes, Southern Living, and many more, that Staunton is far from a “blighted community.”
I look forward to showing you around the wonderful City of Staunton.
2017
» "The Next Great Mountain Towns” Blue Ridge Outdoors
» “The 15 Most Beautiful Main Streets Across America” Architectural Digest
» "23 Best Small Town Main Streets in America" Country Living Magazine
2016
» “Best Main Streets” USA Today
» “Equal parts mountain-sports destination and culture capital” Outside Magazine
» “America's Favorite Places” Travel + Leisure
» “A surprising foodie destination” Philly Magazine
2015
» “Best Small Places for Business & Careers” Forbes
» “Great Small Towns” Washingtonian
» “Best Small Cities in America” Nerdwallet
» “Best Places For Veterans” USAA and Hiring Our Heroes®
2014
» “America’s Best Main Streets” Huffington Post
» “America’s Favorite Mountain Towns” Travel + Leisure
» “Fastest Growing Cities in Virginia” Nerdwallet
2012-13
» “Great Places in America” American Planning Association
» “Small Towns We Love” Southern Living
» “Best Small Towns In America” Smithsonian
Del. John Avoli
R-Staunton
