Paul Waldman, in his opinion article of March 6, blames the failure of Elizabeth Warren’s primary campaign on blatant sexism and misogyny in America.
Because of this problem, Waldman maintained, many in the Democrat party believed she would ultimately be an "unelectable" candidate in the general election, so somehow made a mass collective decision to switch to the more "electable" Uncle Joe Biden, thus sinking the Warren candidacy. You remember, the same kind of thing happened to Hillary Clinton in 2016, Waldman says.
So, once again the established Democrat theme of victimhood emerges as the root cause of Warren’s failure. Clinton didn’t lose the 2016 election because of her poor and dishonest track record in public office — the Benghazi disaster and coverup, Libya, Uranium 1, illegal personal email server — or of her history of criminal behavior while enriching herself and Bill via the money laundering "Clinton Foundation."
Oh no. Her failure was a terrible systemic problem in American society.
And now, Elizabeth Warren has failed for the same reason. Again Waldman blames everything on sexism, and not the possibility that the public got tired of Warren’s shrill badgering tone and her endless history of lies — she’s Native American; her children go to public schools; she’s a champion of the middle class against Wall Street; she lost her job because of being pregnant; her dad was a lowly janitor. Or, could it have been instead her insanely expensive, unworkable, economy and job-destroying socialistic plans we got tired of? No, she’s failed simply because she’s a woman.
I think the NV should not be promoting Waldman’s premise that female campaign failure is automatically due to terrible faults in U.S. society — we’re sexist; we’re racist; we’re misogynistic, we’re greedy — which is the standard anti-American Democrat line.
If the Democrats had produced a female candidate with the character of, say, Margaret Thatcher or perhaps Nikki Haley, they would have had a strong winner, instead of a lying, self serving, failed whiner. Lacking that, the Democrats get Joe Biden.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
