Terry Short is the most qualified candidate for the at-large city council position. It is important that Terry continue in his position on council.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us in our jobs, education and social activities. It is unknown what will be the full impact on our families. Terry’s experience, knowledge and support for our businesses, schools, city employees and citizens is needed. Changes that occur in our daily lives in the next few months and years will need the guidance of an experienced leader. He has insight into our city’s needs and is willing to listen to questions and concerns. He will advocate for what is best for all of us as we work together.
It is exciting to see Waynesboro High School being renovated and to have all city schools accredited. The Florence Avenue bridge is being replaced. We have new stores and businesses in Waynesboro. Terry’s leadership in our city’s growth will continue with your vote.
Please vote on May 19, Election Day, or by applying for absentee ballot by May 12. Keep believing in Waynesboro!
Sharon Baker Tooley
Waynesboro
