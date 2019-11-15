In response to the comments from Marie Maffey in the News Virginian on Nov. 9, 2019.
Fortunately we still have a Constitution, though the left wing, bias, liberal Democrats are doing their best to destroy it. I, just like you, have a right to my opinion. Myself, along with a bunch of friends and neighbors, agree about this newspaper and many other publications along with it having a habit of leaning way to the left.
I will continue to express my opinion of which I have a right to.
You can call me angry, bitter, or to use your term “myopic” which according to Websters means I am nearsighted if that makes you feel good. I really do not care, as I am none of the above and I doubt it very much if you have the credentials to prove otherwise. And by the way, there is nothing wrong with my eye sight!
I have shown many examples of the bias agenda of this newspaper and when I feel the situation warrants it I will continue to comment on it.
I am a true supporter of the Republican Party and President Donald Trump and will remain that way.
Therefore my advice to you is if you are “getting tired of hearing from Tom McDonald," when you see my name connected to a letter in this or any newspaper, don't read it.
God Bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
