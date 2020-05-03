As we get closer to May 19 it appears our Governor still can't make up his mind how and when our citizens will be able to vote regarding our city elections.
I am convinced he is looking at all angles to figure which way it will best benefit his liberal, left-wing political agenda before declaring his decision. In my opinion of which I have every right to, this is a typical Democrat move.
At this point, I will assume that an absentee ballot is a good way to start. If Gov. Northam decides to delay this election for a long time, I understand these votes will be destroyed so nothing earned, nothing gained.
On The News Virginian's Perspective page on Monday, April 27, and on Tuesday, April 28, Brett Thompson and Sylvia D. Almarode commented on some current candidates for city council. I agree with both of these citizens.
In my opinion, the make-up of city council after the next election should be as follows: Ward A - Lana Williams; Ward B - Bruce Allen; Ward C - Bobby Henderson assuming the position of mayor; Ward D - Sam Hostetter; and At Large - Jim Wood.
As far as vice mayor goes, I would be happy with Mrs. Williams, Mr. Allen or Mr. Wood assuming that position.
These candidates have the knowledge, experience and commitment to move Waynesboro in a positive direction, which would be a blessing for all our citizens.
God bless America and President Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
