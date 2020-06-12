I’d like to share this piece I wrote yesterday as I thought sadly of our unjust and unequal world.
Sometimes ...
Sometimes ..
My white eyes and your black eyes look at the same object
But, we see something different.
Sometimes ...
Your black ears and my white ears listen to the same words
But, we hear something different.
Sometimes ...
My white hands and your black hands touch the same object
But, we feel something different.
And then sometimes ...
Your black soul and my white soul sing the same song.
We need sometimes to turn into all the time
so we can see, and hear, and feel the same.
Sandy Gallagher
Afton
