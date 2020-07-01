My family and I lived on Florence Avenue for over 42 years. We crossed the Florence Avenue bridge almost daily. Thankfully, in all that time, the bridge remained open.
About four years ago the bridge was closed for replacement. Only recently was the attractive, well designed and engineered Florence Avenue bridge reopened.
I would have thought by now someone in the neighborhood would have expressed appreciation and thanks for giving them their life back. I know it has been a tremendous effort to navigate to town and back using back roads and alleys.
I say three cheers to all the city and state staff and the workers who brought this project to it’s fruition.
Lyle Palmer
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.