I love this area. Particularly Staunton. Staunton is where my mother was born and it is where my sisters and I attended and graduated from her schools. My dad started our family business there in 1961 and we are appreciative of the support the city has given us. But today, Staunton needs new council leadership.
For her to grow, business sense and common sense direction will be supported by a vote for Steve Claffey. From our school days, Steve has shown himself to be competent and successful in many tasks. While managing businesses in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania he was involved in many philanthropic efforts, including work for his family's churches and school boards.
As a Stauntonian, Steve has leadership positions for the Salvation Army, the Community Foundation and his church. These efforts are performed with a compassionate work ethic. He sees a need to step up even further to make a more forward-moving Staunton. His knowledge of finance, investing and marketing coupled with his love of Staunton and her inherent beauty will help her to thrive. We need a vibrant city that is growing and providing our residents the income they need to enjoy a better quality of life.
We need your vote for Steve Claffey for Staunton City Council!
Burk Hershey
Staunton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.