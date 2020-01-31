Everyone would like to have safe water to drink and clean air to breathe. This should not be a partisan issue. We would hope that those legislators who represent us in the General Assembly would support and vote for bills that provide both safe drinking water and clean air.
This week, a bill (HB1257) related to this issue was passed from committee on to the House for a vote. The proposed bill directs the State Board of Health to adopt regulations establishing maximum contaminant levels in public drinking water systems We have all heard horror stories about dangerous contaminants adversely affecting people’s health in communities elsewhere.
Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, did not vote for this bill in committee, even though a majority of legislators did. He will have another chance to do so when the bill comes before the House.
If it passes the House, Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, will also have the opportunity to vote for safe public drinking water.
We all have the ability to influence our legislators by contacting them directly, urging them to vote for bills that are important to you or against bills that affect you or your community negatively. To learn more about the bills being voted on during the next month, and where they are in the process from committee to being passed, you can go to lis.virginia.gov and click on “Bills and Resolutions."
Both the action of voting and expressing your preferences are privileges that allow us to be participants in the legislative process.
Barbara Brothers
Staunton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.