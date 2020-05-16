We endorse Terry Short Jr. for Waynesboro City Council and encourage the reelection of this proven public servant.
New to council four years ago, Terry has demonstrated that his knowledge, skills, and abilities are an outstanding match to the challenges presented at city council. The question, "Can he do it?" has been answered, "Yes, he can," and very well indeed.
In Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County we have witnessed contentious discussions prompted by recent state legislation. The disproportionate focus on issues of divisive state politics diminishes the attention and resources available for pressing local Waynesboro matters.
Acting in every citizen's interest, Terry not only brings us a vision of progress but also understands the nuts and bolts of the infrastructure needed to make things happen. The economic prosperity of Waynesboro is a benefit to everyone.
We all benefit from a leader who unites and continues to lead Waynesboro forward. Terry Short Jr. is that leader.
Frank A. Carey
Mary N. Mannix
Waynesboro
