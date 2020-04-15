I am writing to express my support for Terry Short for Waynesboro City Council.
As a former resident and someone currently involved in youth development in the city, I think Terry has already accomplished some amazing things. It's pretty incredible he took over the Waynesboro Chili Brews and Blues Festival, providing the citizens with a fantastic event. But he also uses the proceeds of that event to help local nonprofits and causes like children’s literacy. That alone would be reason enough to re-elect Terry.
But he jumped in and tackled some tough issues on council, including implementing a plan to renovate the high school. I spoke with Terry several times before he was first elected about his plan to fund renovations for the high school. I was floored by how much time and thought he put into this. He does his homework and brings his ideas and facts to the table to make the city a better place for everyone.
I talk to Terry regularly about the need for the city to invest more in its youth. He’s always open to listen to new ideas and always fair about balancing the many needs of running a city, rather than just making empty promises.
He has worked tirelessly to get funding for the greenway project and is always pushing towards making Waynesboro a destination city. In terms of public servants, he’s the real deal. Waynesboro is lucky to have him on Council and would do well to re-elect him.
Tom Hardiman
Staunton
