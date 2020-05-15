Over the past few months, I have had the pleasure of being able to know Terry Short.
He is more than a politician. He’s a great friend, smart, and a great mentor. He has shown me more to local politics than any textbook ever could. In times like these, I believe that it’s crucial for a person representing our city to have all of these qualities. He’s a man that has this city's best interest at heart and looking for power or running based on a personal agenda. Also, I’ve seen the length that he will go to make sure that this city is progressing like we all know it can. I have never seen such growth in small businesses, our schools, and infrastructure like I have now. We must realize that he has the experience and knowledge that will continue and further the growth in our city, something we should all want not only for ourselves but for the coming generations.
With being said, I hope all of you join me in supporting Terry Short for re-election for mayor of our beautiful city.
Nigel Stewart
Waynesboro
