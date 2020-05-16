Terry Short leads with his heart but governs with his brain. What a great combination and desperately needed considering our world today. Now, more than ever, we need someone who puts politics aside and makes sound decisions that will protect our city and its citizens. Terry has never made a recommendation or decision without understanding things from all angles, including the impact on every citizen in our city.
Terry has a proven track record of supporting our local business as well as advocating for our cities most vulnerable, and everyone in between. He has brought new business to downtown, including a satellite chapter of Blue Ridge Community College, he has brought in state and federal money to support and grow our local businesses all while advocating for our city workers and police force. He has a deep understanding of what it takes to run our city, manage the budget, and plan for the future.
Terry lives and breathes Waynesboro. He leads our city, not for prestige or money, but because he truly wants our community to be the best it can be. Being on council is a thankless job, we should not let Terry Short go. He will continue to put Waynesboro first. Which is exactly what we need right now. Waynesboro is blessed to have Terry as a Counsilor and Mayor. He has my vote on May 19th. He should have your too.
Sara Christopherson
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.