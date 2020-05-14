Local elections matter.
If you were outraged by the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, consider that the DA and sheriff were both elected. This is important because both originally refused to bring charges against the shooters, citing their right to make a citizen’s arrest. It took two months and significant public pressure for the process of justice to even begin for an innocent man.
Those officials are not on the ballot in our election on May 19, but it is still important that a local candidate for anything respect the rule of law, accept that not everyone lives, prays and loves like them — but have the talent to serve impartially, does not “label” their constituents, and is dedicated to serving the whole city of Waynesboro — not just the areas they find familiar.
Our city council will set the atmosphere for growth, fiscal leadership, understanding and community in our city. Terry Short is the best choice for mayor. Wood is a despotic, one issue, challenger without the skills or inclination to unite our wards and uplift our city. His dog-whistle language tears down rather than builds up. Allen and Williams are no better.
We have all witnessed enough divisiveness to not have to experience it personally with a mistake of a seat on our council.
We are and can do better.
Adolph Young
Waynesboro
