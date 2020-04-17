I’ve voting for Terry Short for Waynesboro City Council and I’d highly encourage all of my friends to do the same.
Experience matters to me. Leadership matters to me. Considering the current crisis our city is facing and the importance of adapting our current systems to the changing economic climate, we simply don’t have time for someone new to come in and learn our systems, and re-establish critical relationships within the city and at the state level to keep us moving forward.
One of the things that impress me most about Terry is he is a relentless and tireless community servant. When it became apparent that Waynesboro was not in position to receive any money from the DuPont mercury settlement, Terry hustled. We went from $0 to the largest recipient of funding for land preservation and water quality projects — totaling $4,000,000.
Terry fought for our city in Richmond to secure initial funding in the governor’s budget through the Virginia General Assembly for the Virginia Museum of Natural History — which would put Waynesboro on the map with increased tourism and a boom for economic development.
There are so many more examples of Terry’s travels to Washington D.C., Richmond, and other localities to strengthen our city, not to mention his connections with local business and civic leaders — I just simply want to point out those relationships will be critical as we pivot into these uncertain waters.
If you are on a vessel heading towards rough seas, you don’t change captains when the waves start to swell. We have to act and adapt swiftly, but purposely — and experience matters. I know and trust that Terry is the person to lead us. He has the knowledge, dedication, history and relationships to continue to propel us forward. Join me in voting for Terry Short for Waynesboro City Council.
Jeff Fife
Waynesboro
