With elections in the near future, I wanted to encourage you to consider Terry Short as your candidate of choice for city council.
Terry has demonstrated his investment in our community by regularly updating citizens on upcoming events, information, and challenges. He listens to us and works to provide resolutions to our individual and community issues. Terry is a change agent as demonstrated by supporting multiple projects within our city: Future Museum for Natural History, green space development, repair of streets/sidewalks and bridges and supporting changes in the infrastructure of fire and safety. He has worked tirelessly to bring multiple businesses to downtown.
Leadership for our city has never been more important than it is now. Consider all the candidates carefully as our future is dependent upon your decision.
Join me in voting for Terry Short on election day.
Margaret Van Huss
Waynesboro
