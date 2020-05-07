I am writing this in support of Terry Short for city council.
As a longtime Waynesboro resident and co-founder of a business that calls Waynesboro home, I am so grateful for Terry’s leadership of our community. I have appreciated our long conversations about how to make our city great. I have come to understand how much he cares for all of those that call Waynesboro home.
There is no one who loves our city and its residents more than Terry Short. Therefore, he is the right person to lead us forward.
Brian Mininger
co-founder of Bear Creek Enterprises
Waynesboro
