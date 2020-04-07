I encourage Waynesboro citizens to cast their ballot and re-elect Terry Short, our city’s mayor.
Mr. Short is running for a second term as the at-large representative on Waynesboro City Council.
Since he was elected four years ago, Mr. Short has provided forward thinking and leadership.
He has worked to renovate our city’s schools, and looked for all ways to upgrade the standard of living in Waynesboro.
At a time when the city is challenged for economic opportunity, leaders of Mr. Short’s caliber are desperately needed.
A vote for Mr. Short’s opponent would take us back to the regressive policies of earlier Waynesboro City Councils that helped the city fall behind. The Second Amendment is important, but so is education, public safety and neighborhood improvements. Mr. Short stands tall for all of those core functions.
And as a senior planner for VDOT, he is uniquely qualified to understand the city’s infrastructure needs.
Although it has been said before, the vote cast for Mr. Short is one of the most important you will ever cast as a city resident.
Bob Stuart
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.