We have lived in Waynesboro for 23 years and we support Mayor Terry Short Jr. for re-election to city council.
Since 2016, Mr. Short has been an innovative leader on city council and as vice-mayor, and he has served as mayor since 2018.
Mr. Short’s accomplishments are many. For example, he led the way for a successful GO Virginia grant, which resulted in a cyber security firm’s establishment of a Waynesboro office. He created a business visitation program and helped establish a “Made in Waynesboro” Business Appreciation Program. He strengthened the relationship between City Council and School Board. Under his leadership tenure, Waynesboro was named the largest recipient of land preservation and water quality projects, totaling over $4 million, and Waynesboro updated its Comprehensive Plan for the first time in 20 years, among other accomplishments.
While the length of Mr. Short’s leadership resume is remarkable, we also admire his character. He excels at communication and responds promptly to his constituents’ concerns. He considers many different, and sometimes competing, interests before making decisions. Therefore, his decisions are the products of sound judgment and relevant research. He empathizes with his constituents and considers their individual perspectives. He is a problem-solver, and he is devoted to fostering civic pride and creating prosperity for all.
We thank Mr. Short for his tireless dedication, and we admire his record of accomplishments. Waynesboro will face many challenges due to the pandemic, and Mr. Short has the requisite compassion, intelligence, and experience to continue to create solutions.
Tom and Susan Pereles
Waynesboro
