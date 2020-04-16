Bob Stewart wrote a letter to the editor on April 8, 2020, endorsing a candidate.
In the letter of support he states a vote for Mr. Terry Short's opponent “would take us back to the regressive policies of earlier Waynesboro councils that helped the city fall behind.”
I take issue with Mr. Stuart’s statement without any supporting facts. Lets look into some facts that do not support his remark. During the years 2005 through 2016 the council accomplished much, including a new health department, Greenway, new sewage treatment plant,new water treatment plant, many stormwater projects that had been neglected for decades, renovating Kate Collins Middle school and building an auditorium there to the tune of $23 million and many many smaller projects too numerous to mention.
We did this all without raising taxes.
Because someone says something doesn’t make it true. The council of the last four years has raised taxes three of the last four years. The last being a 35% increase in personal property taxes. Tell us what Mr. Short's council has accomplished in the last four years.
Frank Lucente
Waynesboro
